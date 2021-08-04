Obituary - Ms. Doris Cooper

Ms. Doris Cooper, age 82, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at her home in Statesboro, Georgia.Ms. Cooper was baptized at an early age in Georgetown (Washington, D.C.) and attended the Methodist church.Ms. Cooper’s educational journey took her from graduating high school to receiving a master’s degree. She attended and graduated from John Adams High School in San Francisco, California.Furthering her education, she attended Vocational Nursing School of San Francisco and City College of San Francisco. Doris moved to Georgia in 1975 and enrolled at Georgia Southern College in Statesboro, Georgia, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in sociology in 1994. Doris earned a Master of Arts degree in social science in 2007.Ms. Cooper’s career was with the health department of Statesboro. She was an epidemiologist/nurse. After 30-plus years, she retired.Ms. Cooper is preceded in death by her parents, Augustus and Minnie Cooper; her brother, Melvin Cooper; her son, Roland Lucas; and her daughter-in-law, Ada Cooper.Ms. Cooper’s memories will be forever cherished by her sons, Reginald A. Cooper (Sharon) of Glennville, Ga.; and Wayne Cooper of Statesboro, Ga.; daughter. Doris LaWan Wesley of Washington, D.C.; grandchildren, whom she adored, Tony Wilbon, Johnny M. Wesley, Nakia Cooper, Racquel Wesley, Nkenge A. Coulton (Rohan), Sophia Caver (Leonard), Michael W. Cooper (Jaimee) and Quason Lucas; 10 great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Ms. Cooper will be held Friday, August 06, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m at Hill’s Mortuary Inc.The funeral service for Ms. Cooper will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 7th, 2021, in the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary Inc. with Bishop M.L. Jackson officiating/eulogist.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary Inc.Statesboro Herald, August 5, 2021

