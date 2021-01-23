Obituary - Ms. Corine Tremble

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Corine Tremble, age 83, passed into rest Sunday, January 17, 2021, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Bulloch County native was the oldest of eight children born to the late Floyd "Bruce" and Rosa Mae Hagans Tremble.Ms. Tremble attended the public school system of Bulloch County and was a graduate of the Williams James High School Class of 1955. She attended Savannah State College (now University).She was a faithful and dedicated member of the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church. She served as a steward class leader #3, served as a president and a vice president of various organizations in the A.M.E. church. She also served as a choir member and a member of the Finance Committee until her health declined.Ms. Tremble was employed as a cook for the Bulloch County Board of Education for many years. She was also employed with Brooks Instrument Division (now Brodie Meter Company), where she retired after over 30 years of service.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Jessie M. Tremble; and a brother, Paul Tremble.Her legacy of love will be remembered by: a son, the Rev. Ronnie S. Tremble, Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Ms. Ada M. Tremble and Ms. Carolyn Tremble, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Mrs. Evelyn T. (Leslie) Moon of Camp Springs, Md.; and Mrs. Margaret Jones of Jacksonville, Fla.; a brother, Mr. Eddie (Betty) Tremble of Statesboro, Ga.; a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held for Ms. Tremble on Friday, January 22, 2021, at Hill's Mortuary, Inc. from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.A graveside funeral service and burial will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021, at the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church with the Rev. Earl Perkins, pastor; the Rev. Harry J. Tremble Jr., presiding; and the Rev. Ronnie S. Tremble, eulogist.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, January 23, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



