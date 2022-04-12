Obituary - Mrs. Sara Motes Wilson

ELLABELL -- Mrs. Sara Motes Wilson, age 92, passed away at her residence with loved ones nearby on Sunday, April 10, 2022.Mrs. Wilson was born on May 29, 1929, to the late Lenoard and Ola Sparks Motes.She was a beautiful lady to the end. She loved her family and enjoyed gathering them all together for meals and memories.Mrs. Wilson was a wonderful mother, a proud nana and a beaming great-nana.When she and her five sisters would get together years ago, the talking and laughing would get so loud, her daddy would walk outside.She watched sadly as her family dwindled down slowly as they passed away, one by one.She retired from food service after 16 years of service with the Bryan County Board of Education, was an avid gardener, enjoyed babysitting her great-grandchildren and was a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, James. O. “Doc” Wilson Jr.; four sisters, Beatrice Faircloth, Grace Faircloth, Marie Glisson and Nellie Ruth Pipkins; two brothers, J.C. Motes and Gene Motes.Survivors include two sons, James O. Wilson Jr. (Margie) of Powder Springs and Wesley Wilson (Cindy) of Ellabell; one daughter, Barbara Wilson White of Ellabell; one sister, Gloria Barnes of Oxford; five grandchildren, Brian Wilson of Statesboro, Michael Wilson (Shilpa) of Chicago, Crystal White of Ellabell, Patrick White (Bridget) of Ellabell and April Wilson of Ellabell; six great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Olive Branch Baptist Church from 1 until 2 p.m.The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Pete Walls officiating. Interment will follow in Lower Black Creek Cemetery.Flanders Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Sara Motes Wilson.Statesboro Herald, April 12, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



