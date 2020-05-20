Obituary - Mrs. Ruth Shetter Smith

Mrs. Ruth Shetter Smith, age 85, died on Tuesday evening, May 19th, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.Mrs. Ruth was born in Roswell, Ga., on July 23rd, 1934, to the late Mr. Harold E. Shetter and Mrs. Maggie Lynn Wilson Shetter.She was a graduate of Morgan County High School and afterwards, met her husband, Foster Pierce Smith. Together they raised a family of three boys and one girl.She was an avid bowler, loved fishing and watching the Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Braves and enjoyed puzzles in recent years.She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.Mrs. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters, Dot Murphy and her twin sister, Ruby Whidby; and her brother, Bobby Shetter.She is survived by her four children and three daughters-in-law, Michael and Roxie Smith of Statesboro, David and Janice Smith of Bogart, Ga.; Danny and Arlene Smith of Richmond Hill, Ga.; and Patti Mathews of Concord, Ga.; two brothers, Edwin Shetter of Anniston, Ala.; and Donald Shetter of Covington, Ga.; seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.The graveside service and burial will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Godfrey, GA.The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 21, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



