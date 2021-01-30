Obituary - Mrs. Patricia Ann Taylor

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Patricia Ann Taylor, age 69, passed into rest Thursday, January 21, 2021, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Tommie and Willie Mae Marshall.She is preceded in death by her husband, William "Buddy" Taylor; and several siblings.She leaves to cherish her memories: three daughters, Kisha Taylor, Torsha Taylor and Unika McNeal, all of Statesboro; a son, William James “Mike” Taylor Jr., Statesboro; brothers, Andrew Marshall, Billy Marshall, Freddie Marshall and James Marshall; sisters, Vickie Marshall and Gloria (MacArthur) Eason, both of Statesboro, Ga.; 37 grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mrs. Taylor will be held Sunday evening, January 31, 2021, from the hours of 3 p.m to 6 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.A graveside service and burial will be held 2 p.m. Monday, February 1, 2021, in the Eastside Cemetery, Northside Drive East, Statesboro, GA, with Minister Tommy Brinson officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Funeral plans to be announced.Statesboro Herald, January 30, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



