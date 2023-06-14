Obituary - Mrs. Nettie Mae Young Rawls

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Nettie Mae Young Rawls, age 73, passed into rest Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Heritage Inn Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Screven County, Georgia, to the late George Willie and Nettie Cooper Young.

She received her formal education in the Bulloch County School System and attended William James High School.

At an early age, she became a member of the Hutchinson Long Street Baptist Church.

After marrying the late Harry Rawls Sr., she became a member of the New Waters Grove Baptist Church, where she served until her health began to fail.

Mrs. Rawls was a domestic engineer.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Rawls Sr.; a son, Harry Rawls Jr.; and two sisters, Katie Elizabeth Cooper and Carrie Bell Young.

She leaves to cherish her memories: her grandchildren, Brittaney Rawls, Savannah, Ga.; Harry Rawls III, Hinesville, Ga.; Michael Elam, Michaela Elam, Marquis Elam, all of Savannah, Ga.; two sisters, Rosa (Rufus) Rawls and Teresa (Russell) Hall, both of Statesboro, Ga.; a brother, Stanley Young, Statesboro, Ga.; a daughter-in-law, Salena Rawls, Savannah, Ga.; seven great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

The funeral service for Mrs. Nettie Mae Young Rawls will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc. The burial will follow in the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church Cemetery.

There will be no formal visitation.

The family would like to express gratitude to Dr. Courage Atekha, DaVita Dialysis, the staff at Heritage Inn Health and Rehabilitation Center, Affinis Hospice as well as their many friends and family.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.





Statesboro Herald, June 15, 2023

