Obituary - Mrs. Nellie Virginia Henderson

Mrs. Nellie Virginia Henderson, 74, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, after a brief illness.

Mrs. Henderson was born on December 24, 1945, to the late Plezzy William and Lucy Beatrice Callahan in Guyton.

She was a devoted housewife, a member of the Pembroke Eastern Star and Langston Chapel United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening and different types of puzzles.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, James Lynn Henderson; one daughter, Patricia Denise Scott; three brothers, Clifford Eugene Callahan, James Rudolph Callahan and Richard Anthony Callahan; and two sisters, Viola Patricia Sikes and Sheryl Beatrice Greathouse.

Survivors include one daughter, April I. Kelton and her husband, Joey, of Guyton; son, Aaron Henderson and his wife, Terri, of Springfield; two sisters, Linda Gail Callahan Sikes and her husband, Lloyd, of Pembroke; and Barbara Irene Callahan Cooper and her husband, Stan, of Byron, Ga.; four grandchildren, Royce L. Henderson of Rincon, Austyn R. Kelton of Guyton, Jacob Henderson and Aiden Henderson, both of Springfield; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

A private family visitation will be held at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. at Lower Black Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Dan Bryant officiating.

To sign the online register, please visit www.flanders

morrisonfuneralhome.com.

Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Nellie Virginia Henderson.

Statesboro Herald, May 26, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.