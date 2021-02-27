Obituary - Mrs. Michelle Hamlin

Mrs. Michelle Hamlin, 51, of Dixie, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Phoebe Putney Hospital.Mrs. Hamllin was born December 6, 1969, in Thomasville, Ga. She was a member of Quitman First Baptist Church. She worked at Lee Pickles Drug Store for 19 years.Mrs. Hamlin was fiercely loyal to everyone, a doctor, nurse, pharmacist, counselor and best friend. She was a child at heart, loved music, short in stature, but tall in love for all. Truly a Proverbs 31 woman.Survivors include her husband, David Hamlin of Dixie; parents, Carl W. White and Carolyn White of Dixie; grandmother, Beatrice Cook; brothers, Walter (Guinka) White of Norcross, Ga.; and Edwin (Amanda) White of Statesboro; sister, Kathleen (James) Sullivan of Statesboro, Ga.; nieces, Katlyn Sullivan, Lilia White, Leigh Anne Hamlin; nephew, Charles White; numerous special cousins, mother-in-law, Dianne Hamlin of Quitman; and brothers-in-law, Artie Hamlin of Valdosta and Barney (Debbie) Hamlin of Fitzgerald.The funeral service will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Quitman First Baptist Church with the Rev. Steve Shierling officiating. A private family graveside service will follow.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Georgia Kidney Foundation, 6360 Button Gwinnett Drive, Atlanta, GA 30340.Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.purvisfh.com.Maxwell-Purvis Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 27, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



