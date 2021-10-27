Obituary - Mrs. Mary Rushing Wynn

Mrs. Mary Rushing Wynn passed away October 27, 2021, while under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Georgia.Mrs. Wynn was born to the late Clarence Durrell and Maggie Lanier Rushing on October 12, 1928.Her life was dedicated to serving others. She was a retired teacher from the public school system.She loved her Lord and was a longtime member of Brooklet Primitive Baptist Church, where she was very active in the affairs of the church.Mary was devoted to the Brooklet community and was a member of the Brooklet Garden Club. She was also a member of the Bulloch Historical Society.Over the years, she made numerous pound cakes for her family and friends.Mary loved gardening, baking and fishing, but her greatest loves were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Mary is preceded in death by her siblings, Clarence Oneal Rushing (Rusty) and James Walter Rushing.Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed by her husband of 73 years, Dr. Edwin L. Wynn; her children, Christy Lynn (Mike) Hopp and Edwin (Terri) Wynn Jr.; her brother, Franklin Durrell Rushing; her grandchildren, Michael (Jessica) Hopp, Jake (Jennifer) Wynn, Erin (Jamie) Starling, Leah (Tony) Beaudry, David (Grayson) Hopp and Amy (David) Long; and her 16 great-grandchildren.Visitation will be Friday, October 29, 2021, from 10:30-noon at Deal Funeral Directors in Statesboro, Georgia.The private graveside service will be held at Brooklet City Cemetery.Pallbearers will be grandsons and grandsons-in-law, Michael Hopp, Jake Wynn, Jamie Starling, David Hopp, David Long and Tony Beaudry.Statesboro Herald, October 28, 2021

