Obituary – Mrs. Mary Marilyn Dickey

Mrs. Mary Marilyn Dickey, age 85, transitioned to her heavenly home on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at Southern Manor Senior Living in Statesboro, Georgia under the care of Regency Hospice.

A native of Screven County, Marilyn married the love of her life, R.D. Dickey (Dee) in July 1953 at the young age of 15. Because she was not yet 16, they had to travel across the state line into South Carolina to be legally married. In August 1954, they gave birth to their first child, Robyn, followed by the middle child Diane and, six years later, their only son Chris.

Following Dee’s return from his Army service in Germany during the Korean War, they relocated to Bulloch County in the late 1950s, where they lived for the remainder of their 61-year marriage.

Marilyn was a devoted full-time mother for several years prior to her employment at a local factory. Later, she began her 20-plus-years career with Commercial Credit Corporation; she advanced quickly from receptionist, to loan officer, to assistant manager, and then to associate manager. She was highly respected by her peers and the many customers she assisted.

Marilyn and Dee are charter members and founders of Eastern Heights Baptist Church, where they remained active in all aspects of the church and its various ministries throughout their lives and tithed faithfully.

Marilyn had many interests and talents throughout her life. She was an excellent cook, loving grandmother, talented seamstress, amazing softball pitcher, devoted Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School director, leader for the Senior’s Social Activities, and a tireless helpmate to Dee as they annually planted, harvested, and shared the bounty of their many gardens with friends and neighbors.

Aside from her family and her faith, Marilyn’s two passions in life were softball and music. A natural athlete, she pitched for Hagan Plumbing & Electrical and Eastern Heights Church, winning numerous championships. Marilyn always loved music; in her late 50s she purchased an upright piano and taught herself to play. Her love for music continued until her final days at Southern Manor. One of her favorite songs was “Amazing Grace” by Elvis Presley.

Marilyn is predeceased by her parents, Thomas Freeman Dickey and Ellabell Scott Dickey, as well as three siblings: Margaret Daley, Nell Yeomans, and Sonny Dickey. Her beloved husband R.D. was called to his heavenly home in 2014. She is survived by her three children and their families: Robyn Barnes of Alabama; Diane Dickey Shertz of Statesboro; and Chris Dickey (Patty) of Statesboro. She was blessed with five grandchildren (Lacey, Lori Beth, Zachary, Ashli and Raine), as well as four great-grandsons: Rocco, Ryker, Johnny and Benny.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Ralph Cowart and the wonderful staff at Southern Manor, as well as Regency Hospice for their loving, compassionate care and support of “Ms. Marilyn” these past six years.

Visitation and funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at Eastern Heights Baptist Church, Statesboro. Visitation is at 10 a.m., and the service begins promptly at 11 a.m. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home will live-stream the service for those who are unable to attend. Please visit their website: www.joineranderson.com.

Burial will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Agnes Kelly Sunday School Class, Eastern Heights Baptist Church, 23805 US Highway 80 East, Statesboro, GA 30461.

