Obituary - Mrs. Margaret Marie Ford Girardeau

Mrs. Margaret Marie Ford Girardeau, age 78, passed away on Saturday, January 23rd, 2021m at her home.

Margaret was born in Oldebolt, Iowa, on June 11th, 1942, to the late Mr. Jack E. Ford and Mrs. Dorothy Miller Ford. In 1976, she moved to Bulloch County from San Diego, Calif.

She loved her church, loved games and dancing and loved her friends. She was tough as nails but was always ready and willing to help others and made time for everyone. Most of all, Margaret loved spending time with her family and always wanted them around.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lynn Girardeau; and a son, Father Robert A. Girardeau.

She is survived by four sons, Paul, Mark, Brian and Daniel; 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and her siblings, Barbara, John, Jaqualine and Susan.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, January 30th, at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Statesboro with Father John Johnson officiating.

The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in Eastside Cemetery.

Statesboro Herald, January 28, 2021

