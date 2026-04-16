Obituary - Mrs. Margaret Helen Stalcup

Mrs. Margaret Helen Stalcup, age 85, passed on Wednesday, April 15th, 2026, at her home in Stilson, under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.

She attended Statesboro High School. She worked the farm with her husband, John Ray Stalcup, and her in-laws, Bon and Montiene Stalcup of Stilson. She retired after 26 years from Bulloch County Board of Education after driving the school bus and working at the cafeteria at Stilson Elementary School. During retirement, she enjoyed working at the Olney Station Recycling Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, John Ray Stalcup (2023); her daughter, Helen Montiece Stalcup (2001); her sisters, Nellie Lee Haralson and Betty Lee Ragan; her brother, Gary Lee; her parents, Cecil and Eunice Lee.

She is survived by her brother, John Daniel (Joy) Lee; daughters, Deborah Stalcup, Lavinia (Wesley) Martin, Becky (Paul) Ward; her grandchildren, Kelli (Danny) Dickerson, Emory (Holley) Morris, Kay (Gilbert) Tillman, John Kicklighter, Amanda and Robert “Bobby” Martin; her great-grandchildren, Corbin (Hartlee Faircloth) Dickerson, Walker (Leona Reid) Dickerson, Montgomery Dickerson, Abbie and Easton Tillman, Hailey and Joseph Morris, Michael, Brooklyn and Ashlyn Griffin, Jayden (Logan) Glisson Walker; her great-great-grandchildren, Bryer Lee Dickerson, Saylor Lynn Dickerson, Eden Leigh Glisson.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, April 18th, at 10 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will also be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Tony Pagliarullo of Old Fellowship Church (Stilson) officiating. Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Garden immediately following the services.

Pallbearers will be Emory Morris, John Kicklighter, Corbin Dickerson, Walker Dickerson, Montgomery Dickerson and Easton Tillman.

Honorary pallbearers will be Glenn Hendrix, Donna Hendrix, Peggy (Mary) Dickerson, Jeanne Cribbs Marsh, Abbie Tillman, Hailey Morris and Joseph Morris.

Margaret Helen Staclup is part of the rich history of the Stilson community, as she has been a resident for more than 68 years. She is well-known not only in her career as a bus driver and cafeteria worker but is also “famous” as a cake decorator, baker, painter, quilter, crafter, gardener and collector.

She modestly shared her talents with her friends and family. She created beautiful ornaments for each family member at Christmas every year. She would diligently hand-sew quilts for all of our close family. Her yard is filled with colorful dahlias, amaryllises, roses, fruit trees, chickens and geese.

Her home displays her gorgeous collections of eggs, dolls, rolling pins, African violets, Christmas décor, sewing machines and hand-made quilts.

She adored her husband and her family. She was a proud mother to her girls. She was an amazing caretaker, giving of herself at a constant to her loved ones, freely passing on her skills and knowledge.

She knew the value of hard work in the fields, and that kind of determination flowed over into each craft, each painting, each cake, the flowers and the quilts. She poured her heart into every venture. She took value in learning and used her library of books to perfect her crafts.

She participated in painting classes and joined local clubs for continuing education in her interests.

Her cats at home were dear to her and she kept a watchful eye on the strays at the recycling center, where she worked.

Her memorable laugh and joy will linger on in our hearts. Her love was big and forever lasting. Heaven will accept her with excitement for a job well done and life well lived.

Friends may sign the register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, April 17, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.