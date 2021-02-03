Obituary - Mrs. June Leverette Williams

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. June Leverette Williams, age 87, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.

She was born in Candler County and resided in Bulloch County for the last 51 years.

Mrs. Williams was a mother and homemaker for many years, and enjoyed working at Excelsior Electric until her retirement.

She was a member of the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Darwin “Sonny” Williams; her son, Darwin Williams Jr.; her parents, Reba and Walter Leverette of Metter; and her sister, Faye Drake of McRae.

She is survived by Danny Williams of Register, David Williams and his wife, Karen, of Register; and Dexter Williams of Metter; six grandchildren, Laine Williams Miseje, and her husband, David, of Hilton Head; Brad Williams of Atlanta, Alex Kate Williams of Dallas, Texas; Nella Williams of Holland, Mich.; Sunni and Libby Williams of Metter; one great-grandchild, Harper Louise Miseje of Hilton Head; a sister, Joyce Lanier of Metter; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service and burial will be held Thursday, February 4th, at 11 a.m. at Lower Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Randy Waters officiating.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, February 4, 2021

