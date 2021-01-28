Obituary - Mrs. Joyce Smith Baker

Mrs. Joyce Smith Baker, 81, of Pooler, Ga., passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lyman Smith and Hazel Forrest; and her brother, Billy Smith Sr.

She loved spending time with her family and all the fun activities they did together. She was happiest cooking and baking for those she loved. She will be remembered as a devoted, loving wife, mama, Mimi, daughter, aunt and friend.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, William “Dock” Baker; two daughters, Peggy Craft (Bradd) and Patsy Mallard (Bradley); grandchildren, Andrew Smith and Catherine Hinson (Cameron); great-granddaughters, Aubree and Layne Hinson; niece, Debra Brookins (Steve); nephew, Billy Smith Jr.

The visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at the funeral home.

The funeral will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021, in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow in Brooklet City Cemetery.

All CDC and social-distancing guidelines will be in place, including the wearing of masks (Chatham County mandate).

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes, West Chatham Chapel, 901 West Highway 80, Pooler, GA 31322; (912) 748-2444.





Statesboro Herald, January 28, 2021

