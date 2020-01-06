Obituary - Mrs. Jacqueline “Jackie” Holland Willis

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Mrs. Jacqueline “Jackie” Holland Willis, age 96, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Sunrise Assisted Living in Roswell, Ga.She was born in Statesboro, Georgia, on September 15, 1923, to the late Homer and Imogene Holland.Jacqueline graduated from Statesboro High School in 1941 and was married to Francis Emmett Willis in 1947.Before moving from Savannah in 1964, she worked as office manager for the Southern Marine Company.She was a past president of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, a member of the Georgia Salzburger Society and the Savannah Garden Club.Jackie was a quintessential southern lady who was devoted to her family and friends and was known by all for her generosity, wisdom and spirit.She is preceded in death by her husband, Francis Emmett Willis.Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Melinda Willis of Roswell, Ga.; and a grandson, Cael Willis.A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 3 p.m. in Lower Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.Statesboro Herald, January 8, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



