Obituary - Mrs. Irene Peake White

Mrs. Irene Peake White, age 69, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia, after a brief battle with cancer.The Bulloch County native grew up in the Stilson area and lived in Statesboro for her adult life. She was a 1968 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. Following her graduation, Irene attended Swainsboro Technical College and graduated with a business education degree.In her younger years, Irene enjoyed riding her motorcycle, bowling and playing softball for the rec department, where she met her husband, Donald Golden White of Statesboro, on the White's Sheet Metal team. She also loved fishing, home improvement projects, going to the beach and sharing Saturday lunch dates with her husband.Irene was determined and unflappable, tackling whatever came her way, once even grabbing the tail of a snake to prevent it from hiding underneath her fishing dock.For the last 22 years, Irene has been a beloved fixture in both the offices of Trinity Christian School and Trinity Presbyterian Church, with her primary role serving as church secretary. Irene enjoyed her job immensely. She was known for her welcoming smile, listening ear and wise counsel, making dozens of lasting friends over the years.She was preceded in death by her mother, Erline Barber.Surviving are her husband of 48 years, two daughters and one son-in-law, Lacey Elisabeth White of Statesboro and Lindsay Alana Dunlap (Matthew) of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; one granddaughter, Adaline Marigold-Kipley Dunlap of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Wanda Chaffin of Savannah and Katheen Myers of Ellabell; and many nieces and nephews. Her granddaughter, Addy, was the source of much joy and many smiles in her life.Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a private graveside service at Trinity Presbyterian Church.A memorial service to celebrate Irene's life will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions can be made to The American Cancer Society.




