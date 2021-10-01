Obituary - Mrs. Dorothy Dickerson Newsome

Mrs. Dorothy Dickerson Newsome, age 96, passed away on September 29, 2021 at Magnolia Hills Assisted Living in Clarksville, Georgia. Regarding her stay in Clarkesville, she had recently said to a friend, “I have the most beautiful view”. Now, in heaven, Dorothy truly has a room with the most beautiful view.

Dorothy was born and reared in Bulloch County. She married the love of her life, James Newsome, and they lived happily until he went home to be with the Lord in 1999. Together, they nurtured five loving and doting children, a son and four daughters. Family meant everything to Dorothy. But she always found time for those outside her immediate family. She loved like Jesus loved. She was a faithful member of Temple Baptist Church and taught Sunday School for seventeen years.

Dorothy was a godly woman; the Proverbs 31 woman and she wasn’t happy unless she was busy. Just this year, Dorothy was still putting fresh vegetables in her freezer. She enjoyed going to the thrift store to search for a Christian book she may not have read. She was an avid reader, but her Bible was her favorite book. She also liked to listen to Christian radio and watch Christian television.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, James Newsome; her daughter, Jean Granger; and five brothers and four sisters.

She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her son, David (Wendy) Newsome; her daughters, Nell (Rodney) Burnsed, Peggy (Bill) Cook, and Elaine (Jim) Collins; her sisters, Bobbie Morris and Betty Collins; eleven grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.

The funeral service is planned for 2 p.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Temple Baptist Church with Pastor Thomas Green officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:30 and end just before the funeral service. Interment will immediately follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Statesboro Herald, October 2, 2021

