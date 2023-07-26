Obituary - Mrs. Diann Drummer Boyd

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Diann Drummer Boyd, age 68, entered rest Monday, July 17, 2023, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Statesboro, Georgia, to the late Otis Lucious Drummer and the late Elaine Drummer Royal.

She was educated in the Bulloch County School System and graduated from Statesboro High School.

She was formerly employed with Wilson Five.

At an early age, Diann accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior and joined the Rehovia Baptist Church, where she was a member of the choir.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Reuben Boyd; her mother and father, Elaine Drummer Royal and Otis Lucious Drummer; her brother, Lee Joyce Drummer; stepsister, Lexine Gibson; and a stepbrother, Wesley Royal.

She leaves to cherish her memories: her loving children, Kevin Boyd and April Boyd, both of Statesboro, Ga.; two grandchildren, Zaeveion and Paisley Boyd, both of Statesboro, Ga.; her brother, Otis Drummer, Deerfield Beach, Fla.; two sisters, Patricia Huff and Judy Bacon, both of Statesboro, Ga.; four sisters-in-law, Katie Mae Drummer and Roberta Boyd, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Louverta Boyd, Philadelphia, Pa.; and Myrtle Bourne, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; a brother-in-law, Dowdy Boyd, Statesboro, Ga.; two uncles, William Brown (Erma) and Danny Brown, both of Statesboro, Ga.; three aunts, Betty Darshaw and Martha Thomas, both of West Palm Beach, Fla.; and Gloria Davis, Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

A viewing for Mrs. Drummer was held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the funeral home.

The funeral service for Mrs. Diann D. Boyd will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary with Bishop George Brown officiating. The burial will follow in the Rehovia Baptist Church Cemetery.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.





Statesboro Herald, July 27, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.