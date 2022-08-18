Obituary - Mrs. Cynthia June Cowart Donaldson

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Cynthia June Cowart Donaldson, age 76, died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Memorial Health in Savannah.June was born on June 14th, 1946, in Savannah, Ga., to the late John Remer Cowart Jr. and Harriet Crapse Cowart.She spent most of her life in Bulloch County as a homemaker and also working with her late husband at Statesboro Rent-A-Car.June was a member at Temple Baptist Church in Statesboro.She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Donaldson; her son on August 6, 2022, Jerry “Bo” Donaldson; and infant son, Charles Edwin Donaldson.She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Deana Donaldson; two grandchildren, Cassie Alexis Donaldson and Jerald Andrew Donaldson; her two sisters, Gail Colson and Jane Kidd; as well as many nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Thomas Green officiating. Interment will follow at Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Brad Martin, Greg Lee, John Cone, Cliff Smith, Kenny Hunter and Gregory Ellison.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 18, 2022

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.