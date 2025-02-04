Obituary - Mrs. Billie Evelyn Daughtry Miller

Mrs. Billie Evelyn Daughtry Miller, age 86, was born on March 21st, 1938, and passed away on Saturday, February 1st, 2025, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

The lifelong Bulloch County native lived in the Bay Gall community her entire life. She graduated from Portal High School and was employed by White Stag and King Finishing for 35 years until retirement.

She was a lifelong member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Although she was never blessed with children of her own, her family considered her a wonderful mother to all.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Floyd Miller; her parents, Richard and Leona Daughtry; her stepmother, Wilma Daughtry; her brother-in-law, Ernest Hancock; and her great-nephew, Hunter Allen Forehand.

She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Bennie E. Daughtry and Charlie L. Daughtry; sister, Christine D. Hancock; sister and brother-in-law, Frankie D. Markovcic and Mike Markovcic. She has four nieces, Terri D. Rountree, Cheri Smoak, Samantha Woods and Cala Collins. She also has one nephew, Charlie Richard Daughtry. Great-nieces include Whitney McMillan, Anslea Brower, Hannah Johnston, Addison Daughtry, Averi Forehand and Lauren Kate Collins. She has one great-nephew, Weston Rountree. Great-great-nephews include Hudson Rountree, Eli Rountree, Brooks Brower and Bowen McMillan. She has one great-great-niece, Olivia Rountree.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 1 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home followed by a service at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating.

The family requests that any contributions be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church.

