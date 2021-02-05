Obituary - Mrs. Argentina “Argene” Raymond Ward

Mrs. Argentina Raymond Ward, age 88, received her heavenly wings on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Community Hospice in Vidalia, Ga.Mrs. Argentina Raymond Ward was born on October 22, 1932, in Pulaski, Georgia, to the late Jake and Janie Johnson Lovett.Eight children were born in her union to the late Mr. Gabe “BJ” Raymond.Argene, as she was affectionately called by all who loved her, was a talented seamstress, a hard worker, loved God, loved to cook, always had a smile, loved her church and loved to sing. She was a member of the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chorus until her health failed.She was a member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church, where she served faithfully as a member of the Tabernacle Baptist Choir, served as Sunday school teacher and she also participated in other ministries.She served as a member of the Tripolettes Social Club, Black Professional Women's Association and the Community Food Ministry.She was employed with Georgia Southern University until her retirement in 1994.She leaves to cherish her loving memory: her husband, Mr. Hinton Ward; her children: four daughters, Dorothy Ogden (Nick Sr. dec.) of Rincon, Ga.; Judy Zeigler (Curtis dec.) of McDonough, Ga.; Janie Spencer (Mart) of Cartersville, Ga.; and Marnette Raymond Reid of Statesboro, Ga.; four sons, Bill Raymond (Betty) of Jonesboro, Ga.; Benjamin Raymond of Statesboro, Ga.; Wynton Raymond (Michelle) of Monroe, North Carolina; and Eric Raymond (Cynthia) of Powder Springs, Ga. And she was blessed with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.A private walk-through viewing will be held.A celebration of life service will be held graveside on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Bulloch Memorial Gardens, 22204 U.S. Highway 80, Statesboro, GA 30461. The Rev. Frankie Owens will be the eulogist.Due to COVID-19, we will adhere to social-distancing and we are requiring that a mask be worn if you plan to attend the graveside celebration of life service.The graveside celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, February 4, 2021

