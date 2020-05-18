Obituary - Mrs. Ann Akins Gay

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Ann Akins Gay, age 82, died on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Community Hospice in Vidalia, Ga.The youngest of Carlton “Jake” and Edna Woods Akins, a sister, Virginia Akins Hall; brothers, James Ray Akins and Carlton Joe Akins, all preceded in her in death.She grew up in a house beside First Baptist Church in Statesboro, where she started attending at the age of 5. She joined the church membership at a tent revival at the age of 10 alongside her brother, Carlton, age 14. Mrs. Ann tried to join the church choir at age 12. At the age of 14, she tried again and made it.When she was 14, her brother, Carlton, bought her a piano, which she cherished for many years. She sang in the church choir for many years and played the piano in the Sunday school class. She was also a member of the Camilla Boyd Sunday School Class and Celebration Choir.Mrs. Ann married Cecil Talmadge Gay, the love of her life, and they stay married for 54 years when he went home to be with the Lord.She was retired from Cooper Wiss. She also attended Ogeechee Technical College and Georgia Southern University. She had a love for animals as did her husband, Cecil, and they spent many happy years caring for them.Surviving are a niece, Edna Hall Addison; a great-niece, Edna Virginia Calarco; and a sister-in-law, Gladys Akins of Milledgeville, Ga.A graveside funeral service and burial will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Eastside Cemetery with Dr. John Waters officiating.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Statesboro, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 19, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



