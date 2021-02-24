Obituary - Mrs. Almarita Wilkerson

Mrs. Almarita Wilkerson, age 80, after years of suffering with dementia, transitioned her life into glory on Monday, February 22, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, Georgia. She was surrounded by her family.She was born on June 28, 1940, to the late Archie Tucker Holloway Sr. and Ruth L. Holloway. She was born and raised in Candler County, where she attended public schools. She was a current member of True Life Ministry of Bulloch County.She was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie "Bearcat" Wilkerson; a son, Bernard Wilkerson; daughters, Beverly Connor and Buena Smart; and two granddaughters, TaQuita Lanier and Avery Afolabi.She leaves to cherish precious memories with her loving family: four sons, Herbert Lanier, Larry Lanier and Ricky Lanier, all of Statesboro, Ga.; and Pastor Ronald (Carolyn) Wilkerson of Brooklet, Ga.; five daughters, Kathy Wilkerson, Yvonne Wilkerson, Lisa (Daniel) Smith and Debra Smart, all of Statesboro, Ga.; and Cynthia (Jeffrey) O'Neal of Atlanta, Ga.; her extended children, Donnie Lovett and Alton Lovett, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Sirberina (Cottrell) Jiles of Melbourne, Fla.; 27 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021, from 2 until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc. The family will greet guests from 6 until 7 p.m.A celebration of life service will be held graveside on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. at A.C. Dunlap Memorial Cemetery (formerly Eastside Cemetery), Olliff Street, off Highway 80, Statesboro, GA 30458. Pastor Ronald Wilkerson will be the eulogist.Due to COVID-19, we will adhere to social-distancing and we are requiring that a mask be worn if you plan to attend the walk-through viewing or the graveside celebration of life service.The graveside celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, February 25, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



