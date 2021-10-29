Obituary - Mrs. Alma Ruth Hagins

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Alma Ruth Hagins, age 79, passed into rest Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Thomas and Bethenia Jones.She received her formal education at the Scarboro Grove School and was a member of the Pine Grove Holiness Church.She was a retired domestic engineer.She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Roosevelt Hagins; a son, Roosevelt “Tim” Hagins Jr. (Tanya); daughters, Shawree Hagins, Cecilia “Shelia” Turner (Tom), Melissa Hagins and Mary Drummer; two sisters, Eliza Hagins and Nancy Williams; two brothers, Bill Jones and George Jones (Cynthia); one brother-in-law, Mack (Katrina) Hagins; a sister-in-law, Judy McCray: 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Family visitation for Mrs. Hagins will be held 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021, in the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.The funeral service for Mrs. Alma Ruth Hagins will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, October 31, 2021, at the Pine Grove Holiness Church with Elder Emory Hagins officiating. Burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines. Masks are required at the funeral home and services.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, October 30, 2021

