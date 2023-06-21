Obituary - Mr. William Arthur “Bill” Bennett

Mr. William Arthur “Bill” Bennett, age 69, died June 14, 2023, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

Bill was born on February 19, 1954, in Hamilton, Ohio.

He graduated from Arcanum High School in 1972 before enlisting in the U.S. Army.

Bill married Virginia (Peters) Bennett in 1977, in Monterey, California, while stationed at Fort Ord.

During his career as a combat engineer, Bill was stationed in Germany, Panama and throughout the United States.

He retired as a sergeant first class after 20 years of service.

After his retirement from the Army, Bill graduated, magna cum laude, with a Bachelor of Science in education degree from Georgia Southern University.

He then dedicated 12 years to teaching high school physics and chemistry at Bradwell Institute.

Bill spent his retirement doing artistic woodworking, home renovations and special projects for his children and grandchildren. He could handle any project and tackled each one with the utmost care and precision.

The most important thing in Bill’s life was his family. He cherished the time he was able to spend with his children and grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by his adoptive father, Ralph Clark; and his sister, Alice Klinger.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Virginia Bennett of Statesboro; two sons and daughters-in-law, Ian Bennett (Susan) of Cottage Grove, Oregon; and Evan Bennett (Karen) of Statesboro; four grandchildren, Annabelle and Rose Bennett of Cottage Grove, Oregon; and Ethan and Ellie Bennett of Statesboro; his adoptive mother, Virginia Clark of Crooksville, Ohio; mother-in-law, Virginia Liedel of Crestview, Florida; two sisters, Shirley Clark and Connie Montgomery of Crooksville, Ohio; a brother, Rick Clark of Greenville, Ohio; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

