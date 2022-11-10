Obituary - Mr. Rupert Glenn Brinson

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Rupert Glenn Brinson, age 78, died Wednesday morning at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.The Screven County native was the son of the late Charles L. and Mardell Jenkins Brinson.He, along with his family, owned and operated Brinson’s IGA in Statesboro for many years.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be posted on Thursday.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 10, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



