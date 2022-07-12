Obituary - Mr. Robert Paul “Bobby” Hoch

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mr. Robert Paul “Bobby” Hoch, age 62, died on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Emory Hospital in Atlanta.The Bulloch County native traveled with his family during his father’s military career, returning to Bulloch County in 1973.Bobby attended Southeast Bulloch High School, where he was active in the football program. He graduated from Southeast Bulloch High School in 1978.Following high school, Bobby moved to Alaska, where he worked on the Alaskan Pipeline for one year. He then returned to Bulloch County, where he began his career in the construction industry.In 1997, Bobby started his own business, BH Construction and Consulting, which he owned and operated until his death.He was a former member of the Statesboro Homebuilders Association.Bobby was a member of Emit Grove Baptist Church.He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Paul Hoch.Surviving are his daughter, Madison Hoch of Brooklet; his mother, Gloria Hoch of Brooklet; a sister and brother-in-law, Ellen and Dennis Perkins of Brooklet; and a brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Jo Hoch of Statesboro. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Huffingham officiating. Interment will be in the Brooklet City Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Cody Hoch, Evan Hoch, Mark Hoch, Elijah Perkins, Robbie Whitaker and Philip Proctor.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to The American Heart Association at www.heart.org or P.O. Box 840692, Dallas Texas, 75284-0692.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 12, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



