Obituary - Mr. Robert E. Boyett

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mr. Robert E. Boyett, age 85, passed away on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020, at his home following a prolonged illness.Mr. Boyett was born on October 13th, 1934, in Bulloch County to Mr. James Boyett and Mrs. Lila Bishop Boyett.He worked for Colley Ford Tractors for many years before starting his own tractor repair service in Portal. Overall, he had over 50 years of experience as a tractor mechanic.He was preceded in death by both of his parents and two brothers, Ray Boyett and Skeet Boyett.He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Myrna Boyett of Portal; a brother, Tommy Boyett; three sisters, Miriam Adams, Nancy Freeman and Faye Stanfield; three stepchildren, Marcia Polk, Sherry Bragg and Bobby Beasley; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will follow visitation at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bishop Paul Hodge officiating. Interment will be in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be William Kelly Bragg, William Allen Bragg, Timothy Wayne Cook and Cameron Allen Sturdivant.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 25, 2020

