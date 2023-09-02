Obituary – Mr. Ricky Earl Sanders, Sr.

STATESBORO – Mr. Ricky Earl Sanders, Sr., passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Savannah surrounded by his family.

Ricky was born and raised in Bulloch County in the Emit Community. He was a 1976 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. Ricky retired after 27 years as an aerospace technician. In his retirement, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping, as well as spending time on his farm with his family. Ricky was a member of Emit Grove Baptist Church.

Ricky is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas E. Sanders and Marie Sanders Mason; and a sister, Sharon Sanders.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Becky Burnsed Sanders; two children, Nancy Marie Sanders (Jason) and Earl Sanders (Chelsea); three grandchildren, Barrett, Emory, and Evelynne; as well as a brother, Charles Sanders.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 5:30-6 p.m. in the sanctuary of Emit Grove Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. with Rev. Tim Huffingham officiating.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, September 2, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.