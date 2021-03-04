Obituary - Mr. Phillip Smith Sr.

Mr. Phillip Smith Sr., age 54, of Statesboro, Ga., passed peacefully on Sunday morning, February 28, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

He was a Bulloch County native. He was born to the late John Robert Smith and the late Jimmie Lee Smith.

He was a 1985 graduate of Statesboro High School. He was a retired employee of Georgia Southern University as a landscaper.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Robert Smith; and his mother, Jimmie Lee Smith.

He is survived by: his wife, Dorothy Smith of Statesboro, Ga.; his children, Phillip (Lashonda) Smith Jr., Brianna Smith, Tiffanie Smith and Devon Smith, all of Statesboro, Ga.; his sister, Virginia Smith of Statesboro, Ga.; his brothers, David (Julie) Smith of Register, Ga.; and Ronald Kirkland of Brooklet, Ga.; and a host of relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.

A celebration of life service will be held graveside on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Harmony Baptist Church, 98 Harmony Church Road, Statesboro, GA 30458, with words of comfort by the Rev. Craig R. Tremble.

Due to COVID-19, social-distancing and wearing a mask is required if you plan to attend the walk-through viewing or the graveside celebration of life service.

The graveside celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel.



Statesboro Herald, March 4, 2021

