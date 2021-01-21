Obituary - Mr. Michael Anthony Roberts Sr.

“I will bless the Lord at all times; His praise shall continually be in my mouth.”Mr. Michael Anthony Roberts Sr. was born to the late Mr. James Mitchell Roberts and the late Mrs. Annie Rose Scurry Roberts in Chatham County, Georgia, on May 4, 1957. Michael departed this life on Friday, January 15, 2021.Michael was a graduate of George P. Butler High School Class of 1976. He was employed at Savannah River Site.Michael loved the outdoors and family. He loved fishing and enjoyed cruises to the Caribbean. He also enjoyed playing the drums.He was united in holy matrimony to Mrs. Annie Bell Grace Roberts on February 12, 1995. Annie Bell was the love of his life for 40 years.Michael accepted the Lord and joined the Pentecostal Holiness Church under the leadership of the Rev. Victor Jason. After relocating to Screven County, he became a member of Shechinah Worship Center under the leadership of the Rev. Dr. Lonnie Johnson.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Mr. Herman Roberts, the Rev. Ernest Roberts, Mrs. Rubie Barnes and Mrs. Shelia Turner.He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted wife, the Rev. Annie Bell Roberts of Sylvania, Georgia; one son, Mr. Michael Anthony (Lisa) Roberts of Rincon, Georgia; two daughters, Latrell (Marvin) Jenkins and Shelia Taylor, both of Sylvania, Georgia; two brothers, Mr. Charles Roberts of Chesapeake, Virginia; and Mr. Al Roberts of Augusta, Georgia; three sisters, Etta Atwell and Shirley Roberts, both of Augusta, Georgia; Katie (Foday) Sanyang of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; eight grandchildren, Michael Anthony III, Malik, Marlon and Micayla Roberts, all of Rincon, Georgia; Emanuel, Jermaine, Malcolm Scott and Dimitri Taylor of Sylvania, Georgia; one great-granddaughter, Journee; one goddaughter, Patrice Roberts; mother-in-law, Ms. Mary L. Grace; sisters-in-law, Lettie (Larry) Smith, Willie Mae Hagins, Rutha (Rowan) Wright, Vickey (Corinthian) Kelly, Odessa (Robert) Campbell, Sandra Miller, Gasharon Miller and Gwen Roberts; brothers-in-law, Morris, Tracy, Bobby Eugene (Ebony) Miller; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.Walk-through viewing will be Friday, January 22, 2021, 1-6 p.m. at Smalls Funeral Home Chapel.The graveside life celebration will be Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Friendship Memorial Cemetery, Sylvania, Georgia.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required and social-distancing will be maintained.Statesboro Herald, January 21, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



