Obituary - Mr. Matthew Douglas Swint

BAY DISTRICT/BULLOCH COUNTY -- Mr. Matthew Douglas Swint, age 35, died Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Matt was born in Savannah and raised in the Bay District of Bulloch County. He graduated from Southeast Bulloch High School in 2004. Following graduation, Matt worked with Dorsey Tire. With a constant desire to work, Matt began his career with Delta Airlines, working as a bag handler, and with dedication to his job, he had worked into the position of lead flight attendant. Additionally, Matt had worked with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Newington Police Department and had graduated from Ogeechee Technical College.

He currently worked part-time with the Brooklet Police Department and with Curtron Removal and Transport Company in Statesboro.

Matt was preceded in death by his father, Mitchell Douglas Swint; his paternal grandparents, A.J. and Susie Swint; and his maternal grandfather, Russell T. Poole.

Surviving are his mother, Polly Poole Swint of Bay District; a brother and sister-in-law, Nicholas Mitchell and Holly Swint of Sylvania; a niece, Taylor Rebecca Swint; his maternal grandmother, Martha W. Poole of Statesboro; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, February 22, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Tuesday, February 23, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. Interment will be in the Upper Black Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Lane Smith, Keith Loveday Jr., Levi Snyder, Michael Snyder, Robby Robinson and Cameron Duke.

Statesboro Herald, February 20, 2021

