Obituary - Mr. Joseph Patrick Bowen Jr.

Mr. Joseph Patrick Bowen Jr., age 56, died on Wednesday, March 23rd, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro of a short illness.Joey was born in Statesboro, Ga., on November 27th, 1965. He was a 1984 graduate of Portal High School and later Swainsboro Technical College, where he earned a degree in engineering.He was an avid sportsman who loved hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors.Joseph was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church.He is survived by his parents, Joseph Patrick Bowen Sr. and Nancy Ann Griffith Bowen; his four children, Margaret Bowen (Corey Smith), Patrick Bowen (Dorothy Freeman), Tamara Coleman (Will Belcher) and Jayla Coleman; his former wife and mother of his children, Tammy Bowen; his two sisters, Lora Akins (Brian) and Lisa Bowen (Roberta Job); his grandchildren, Zoey Bragg, Hendlee Ann Williams, Spencer Smith, Dalen Smith, Ally Freeman-Bowen and Piper Belcher; his dear friend, Sandy Mallard; as well as several nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Poplar Springs Baptist Church.The funeral will follow visitation at 3 p.m. with Pastor John Durden officiating. Interment will be in the Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Margaret Bowen, Patrick Bowen III, Sandy Mallard, Robert Job, Corey Smith, Matthew Evans, Curtis Mingle and Nathaniel Budgett.Honorary pallbearers will be Lonzie Lane, Brian Akins, Bowen Harley, Ron Harley, David Ellison, Jackie Reeves, Bobby Williams and Bloyce Harrison.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Poplar Springs Baptist Church, 4700 Poplar Springs Church Road, Portal, GA 30450.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 25, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



