Obituary - Mr. John Willie Bradshaw

Mr. John Willie Bradshaw, age 69, passed peacefully on Friday, March 6, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice facility after an extended illness.He was a Bulloch County native and farmer in the local area for many years until his health failed.He is survived by his son, Mr. Travis Bradshaw of Malden, Mass., his sisters, Mrs. Gladys (Gene) Crews and Mrs. Inez (Grady) Marshall, both of Orlando, Fla.; his brothers, Mr. Roy (Barbara) Bradshaw and Mr. Frank Bradshaw, both of Statesboro, Ga.; along with a host of other relatives and friends who will cherish his memory.The homegoing service for Mr. John W. Bradshaw will be held on Saturday, March 14, in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home with Minister Johnnie Mae Mitchell as eulogist.Viewing will begin at noon with the service to follow at 1 p.m.Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, is in charge of the service and cremation arrangements.To send flowers to John's family, please visit our floral section.Statesboro Herald, March 12, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



