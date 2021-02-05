Obituary - Mr. John Trivonne Deondre "Cherry Head" Howard

Mr. John Trivonne Deondre "Cherry Head" Howard, age 32, passed on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, Ga.Mr. John Trivonne Deondre “Cherry Head” Howard was born to Elder Sherman Lewis of Pembroke, Ga., Mr. Stevin Kriven of Vidalia, Ga., and stepfather, Mr. Randy Lewis of Statesboro, Ga., on October 12, 1988, in Vidalia, Ga.He was raised in Pembroke, Ga. He attended Bryan County High School. He was a member of The House of God Church in Pembroke, Ga. He resided in Statesboro, Ga., and was employed with Wild Wings Cafe of Statesboro, Ga.He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Evangelist John Henry Howard; his aunts, Teresa Yvonne Howard and Christine Howard Davis; and his nephew, Dorian Howard.He leaves to cherish his memory his two sons, Khayson and Khayden Munion, both of Pembroke, Ga.; his mother, Elder Sherman Lewis of Pembroke, Ga.; his father, Steven Kriven of Vidalia, Ga.; his stepfather, Randy Lewis Sr. of Statesboro, Ga.; his four brothers, Randy Lewis Jr. and Jamaal Lewis, both of Pembroke, Ga.; Michael Downey Jr. of Reidsville, Ga.; and Brian Harris of Ludowici, Ga.; the love of his life, his grandmother (“Ma”), Deaconess Betty J. Herrington of Pembroke, Ga.; one uncle, Minister Michael (Linda) Howard of Hardeeville, South Carolina; his very special friend, Shakina Butler of Statesboro, Ga.; his two best friends, Cherokee Munion and Elysia Prince, both of Statesboro, Ga.; close sibling relationships with Michael Howard Jr. and SirMario Moody; and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the Pembroke Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.A celebration of life service will be held graveside on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Historic Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 1268 Mt. Pleasant Road, Claxton, GA 30417. Elder Kevin C. Thompson will be the eulogist.Due to COVID-19, we will adhere to social-distancing and we are requiring that a mask be worn if you plan to attend the walk-through viewing or the graveside celebration of life service.The graveside celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.Statesboro Herald, February 4, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



