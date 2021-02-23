Obituary - Mr. James Robert “Jimmy” Giles

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. James Robert “Jimmy” Giles, age 79, died February 21, 2021, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.Jimmy taught school and was a basketball coach at Richmond Hill High School for two years and then returned home to Blakely, Ga., to farm along with his brother for many years until becoming the jail administrator with the Early County Jail, where he served for 10 years until his retirement.Following his retirement, Jimmy became an avid golfer.He and his wife, Beth, moved from Blakely to Statesboro 13 years ago.He was preceded in death by his parents, John Hixon Giles and Maebelle Everson Giles.Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Giles of Statesboro; a daughter and son-in-law, Joy Giles Marsh and Travis Marsh of Statesboro; a grandson, Colby Marsh; a granddaughter, Krista Marsh; his brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Eugene H. Giles and Bettie Giles of Blakely; his sister, Joyce Corbitt of Charlotte, N.C.; three nephews, one niece and several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.The graveside service and burial will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Niky McCreary officiating.The family will receive visitors following the service at the cemetery.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Eastern Heights Baptist Church, 23805 U.S. Highway 80 East, Statesboro, GA 30461; or First United Methodist Church of Blakely, P.O. Box 265, Blakely, GA 39823.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 22, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



