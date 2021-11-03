Obituary - Mr. James Floyd Huff

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. James Floyd Huff, age 62, departed this life November 1, 2021, at the St. Joseph’s Candler Hospital, Savannah, Ga.The native of Bulloch County was the son of the late Jack and Victoria Beasley Huff.He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System and retired.He is survived by his devoted wife, Mittie Sue Huff, Statesboro, Ga.; a son, Chris (Jasmine) Huff, Statesboro, Ga.; a daughter, Blair S. Huff, Statesboro, Ga.; three sisters, Nina B. Jordan, Wilmatine (Mike) Moore and Mary Linda (Oliver) Nunnally, all of Statesboro, Ga.; four brothers, Levern Huff, Queens, N.Y.; Mr. Randolph (Lillian) Huff and Leamon (Juanita) Huff, Statesboro, Ga.; Mr. Edward (Nara) Huff, Register, Ga.; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jerry Mikell, Jimmy (Patricia) Mikell, Terry (Dorothy) Mikell, Anthony (Pamela) Mikell, Arleisha Lovett, Mushell Alston and Ella (Joe) Campbell; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing of Mr. James F. Huff will be held Friday, November 5, 2021, at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc., from the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.The graveside funeral service and burial for Mr. Huff will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Pastor Anthony Mikell officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines. Masks are required at the funeral home and services.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, November 4, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



