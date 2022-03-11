Obituary - Mr. Jack Dempsey Donaldson

Mr. Jack Dempsey Donaldson, age 92, died on Wednesday, March 9th, 2022, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.Jack was born and raised in Emanuel County on September 6th, 1929, to Mr. Thomas Lincoln Donaldson and Mrs. Freda Cowart Donaldson.Following high school, Jack served two years in the United States Army before moving back to Georgia and starting work as a brick mason.He and his wife, Eloise, moved to Bulloch County in 1958.Jack worked for Pope Construction, as well as himself, for many years until his retirement.He helped build many buildings in the Bulloch County and Statesboro area; Sea Island Bank, the Statesboro library and Ogeechee Area Hospice, to name just a few.Outside of work, he loved fishing and time with his family.He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Vernon Donaldson, Bobby Donaldson and Noel Donaldson; and two sisters, Kate Alexander and Lucy Phillips.He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eloise Wright Donaldson; his two sons, Jack Donaldson Jr. and David W. Donaldson (Dot); and two daughters, Lisa Marie Tucker and Barbara Ann Mills (Mike); his grandchildren, Justin Donaldson, Warren David Donaldson Jr., Lee Deloach, Heather Tucker, Amber Donaldson and M.J. Mills; four great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, Lois Donaldson, Mary Ann Donaldson, Geraldine Palmarie and Margaret Jaskula; brothers-in-law, Dan Wright and Randy Wright; as well as many nieces and nephews.The family gives special thanks to the nurses and staff at Ogeechee Area Hospice for their excellent care.The family will receive visitors on Sunday, March 13, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The graveside service will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Bethel Cemetery with the Rev. Daniel Wright officiating.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 10, 2022

