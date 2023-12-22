Obituary - Mr. George Kenneth Brannen

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. George Kenneth Brannen, age 76, died December 3, 2023, at St. Joseph's/Candler in Savannah.

The Statesboro native was raised in Wisconsin and traveled with his family during his father’s military career. He moved to Valdosta, where he graduated from high school.

George then joined the U.S. Navy, where he served from 1967 until 1970.

Following his military service, George trained to be a goldsmith jeweler and later owned and operated Goldworks in Brunswick, Georgia, for many years.

He then began his career as a truck driver with Arrow Trucking, where he worked until his retirement in 1982.

He returned to Statesboro, where he attended Georgia Southern College and received his Bachelor of Arts degree.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Theron Brannen and Catherine Morris Brannen.

Surviving are his sister and brother-in-law, Mary and David Sutcliffe of Statesboro.

A private graveside service and burial was held on December 7, 2023, at Lake Primitive Baptist Cemetery in Metter.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Statesboro Regional Library, 124 South Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Statesboro Herald, December 23, 2023

