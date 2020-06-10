Obituary - Mr. George Ellington Moxley

Mr. George Ellington Moxley passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at his home in Pooler, Ga. He lost his battle with duodenal cancer that day. He was 65 years old.He was born in Statesboro, Ga., to the late Jake Q. Moxley and Emma Belle Scarboro Moxley.He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jake Moxley Jr.He served his country in the U.S. Navy.George was a Christian (a Baptist by type).Survivors include his wife, Ann McCoy Moxley; his brother, James Moxley; his sister, Annie L. Moxley; and several nieces and nephews.The visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 13th, in the chapel of the Thomas C. Strickland and Sons Funeral Home located at 901 West Highway 80, in Pooler.The graveside funeral and burial will follow at 4 p.m. in Lawrence Baptist Church Cemetery, located at 1521 Jones Road, Pembroke, GA. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place.Thomas C. Strickland and Sons Funeral Homes, West Chatham Chapel, (912) 748-2444.Statesboro Herald, June 11, 2020

