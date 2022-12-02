Obituary - Mr. Gene D. McDaniel Jr.

STATESBORO, Ga. — Mr. Gene D. McDaniel Jr., age 68, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away the evening of November 29, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah, Georgia.Gene was born November 30, 1953, in Danville, Virginia. He moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in his early childhood, where he lived until coming to Georgia Southern College in 1972.After leaving Georgia Southern, he moved to Washington, D.C., and began working for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, where he met the love of his life, Diana Kruse. The two were married in 1973.Gene held many positions in law enforcement, including working for the sheriff’s office in Broward County, Florida, as well as Dodge County, Nebraska. Most notably, Gene worked for the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office from 1981 until his retirement in January 2016.He held many positions, but is most known for his position that earned him the name many know him by of “Chief.”He touched many lives during his career and will forever be remembered for the legend that he was. There are many that have said Gene taught them everything they knew about law enforcement, people and cats.He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene D. McDaniel Sr. and Francis Nipper McDaniel; his brother, Ronald McDaniel; and two of his beloved dogs, Flash and Memphis.Mr. McDaniel is survived by his wife of 49 years, Diana Kruse McDaniel of Statesboro, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Jeffrey Graff of Orland Park, Illinois; son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Adrian McDaniel of Statesboro; three grandchildren, Charlie and Hailey Graff of Orland Park, Illinois; and Grayson McDaniel of Statesboro; as well as his beloved beagle, Copper.In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in the memory of Gene D. McDaniel Jr. to the Georgia Sheriff’s Association, 100 Sheriffs Way, Madison, GA 30650.Honorary pallbearers will be the deputies and staff of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office.A brief visitation will be held in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home on Monday, December 5, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson with the Rev. Joey Fennell and Sheriff Noel Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 2, 2022

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.