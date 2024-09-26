Obituary - Mr. Eugene Coleman

Mr. Eugene Coleman of Statesboro, Georgia, age 77, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2024, from a long battle with diabetes and ultimately heart failure, surrounded by loved ones.

Eugene was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who cherished his faith and family above all else.

Eugene was raised in Portal, Georgia, but resided the majority of his life in Statesboro, Georgia, where he built a successful career as a longshoreman and retired from Great Dane Inc.

He served his community with dedication and care. Eugene was known for his generosity and thoughtfulness, always going out of his way to help others.

Outside of work, he was an avid gardener, enjoyed morning walks amidst the city and was a sports fan. He was especially passionate about his beloved Atlanta Braves.

He was a faithful member of Scarboro Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Portal, Georgia, and his love for God was evident in every aspect of his life.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mae Evelyn Coleman; wife, Luellen Coleman; daughter, Wanda Lynn Coleman; two brothers, Earnest Smith, Jewel Smith; and one sister, Patricia Ann Harden.

He is survived by his two loving daughters, Betty Coleman-Stovall (Ronnie Stovall) and Carolyn Coleman-Hanks (George Hanks IV); his son, Darris L. Coleman; and four sisters, Marie Lane, Cynthia Bostic, Evelyn Pierce and Gladys Campbell; four brothers, Jobie Coleman, John Coleman Sr. (Delilah Coleman), Jimmie Coleman and Larry Smith, all residing in Georgia, Texas and Florida.

Eugene took great pride in his grandchildren, Monica Fripp (36), Jessica Lemons (33), Tashiana Naboulsi (33) and Keanna Stovall (20); six great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews well-loved alike and a host of other relatives and friends.

Eugene fought bravely through his illness, living a life centered around his faith, family and his compassion for others. His love for gardening and his kind spirit brought joy to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 30, 2024, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458, with the Rev. Larry Cone, eulogist.

Statesboro Herald, September 27, 2024

