Obituary - Mr. Dykeem Hagins

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Dykeem Hagins, age 21, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System and attended the Solid Rock Church of God.Dykeem was a former employee of Select Source Temp Agency as a forklift operator.He leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Krystal L. Grant (Keith Rawls), Statesboro, Ga.; his father, Louis Hagins Jr. (Wanda Ruffin), Statesboro, Ga.; two sisters, Malasia Grant and Aaliyah Geter, both of Statesboro, Ga.; stepbrothers, Quan Lexie and Josiah Rawls, both of Statesboro, Ga.; grandmothers, Lenora Baitman, Bernice Murray and June Ware, all of Statesboro, Ga.; grandfathers, Terry Baitman Sr. and Alonzo Grant, both of Statesboro, Ga.; aunts, Sharon Cone, Vickie Hagins, Priscilla Baitman, all of Statesboro, Ga.; uncles, Grady Cone, James Cone, Anthony Free, George Murray, Shedrick Farley, Terry Baitman Jr., Kelvin Baitman, all of Statesboro, Ga.; Tay Hagins, Portal, Ga.; and Uncle Buck, Sylvania, Ga.; a niece, Miliani Williams, Statesboro, Ga.; a host of other relatives and friends.A viewing for Mr. Hagins will be held Friday, April 22, 2022, at Hill’s Mortuary from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.The funeral service for Mr. Dykeem Hagins will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Hill’s Mortuary Pondside with Overseer Onesimus R. Howard officiating. Burial will be in the Eastside Cemetery.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, April 21, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



