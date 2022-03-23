Obituary - Mr. David Mikell “Mike” Conner

Mr. David Mikell “Mike” Conner, age 63, died on Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022, at Brown’s Health and Rehab in Statesboro.Mike was born on January 11th, 1959, in Statesboro to Mr. Bennie Melton Conner and Mrs. Anne Smith Conner.He was a 1977 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School and then attended the University of Georgia, graduating in 1981.Mike worked for several banks over the years and later as an investigator for Utility Support Systems until his early retirement due to disability.Mike was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Iris Meek.He is survived by his two sons, Cole Conner and Jake Conner; his mother, Anne Conner; his sister, Nancy Davis; and his brother, Charles Conner; as well as several nieces and nephews.The graveside services and burial will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at Corinth-Leefield Cemetery in Brooklet with Dr. Ken Worthington officiating.Pallbearers will be Ben Davis, Brad Davis, Toby Conner, Clay Conner, Matt Conner and Trey Miller.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the Leefield Baptist Church Building Fund, c/o Dean Jones, 530 Franklin K. Lane, Brooklet, GA 30415.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 24, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



