Obituary - Mr. Claude Loren “Pete” Hackle

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Claude Loren "Pete" Hackle, age 66, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.The Metter, Georgia, native moved to Bulloch County in 1982. He was employed with Mett's Paint and Body Shop, CB & H Paint and Body and Try Me Exterminators for many years and most recently with Jeff Deal Farms.He loved his family and enjoyed time getting to hunt, fish and go mud-bogging.He was preceded in death by his parents, Nathan Hackle and Nell Sikes Hackle; and a niece, Candi Crosby Snipes.Surviving are a daughter, Melissa T. Bryant of Bulloch County; two sons, Will (Kelly) Thompson of Bulloch County and Nick (Brandy) Thompson of Screven County; five grandchildren, Logan P. Clark, Michael Wayne Bryant II (Zayne), Vandan Lee Bryant, Parker Marion Thompson and Bon Everett Thompson; and three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Paulette H. and Charles Brannen of Sylvania, Pollyann Morgan of Metter and Grace and Scott Navak of Warner Robins.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, June 30th, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Will Griffith officiating. Interment will be that afternoon at Evergreen Church Cemetery in Cobbtown.Pallbearers will be Tracy Anderson, Roy Clark, Travis Clark, Justin Brogdon, Scott Nowak and David Dominy.Honorary pallbearers will be Addison Bragg, Larry Brogdon, Lucky Foss, David Brannen, Jeff Deal, Tommy Billings and Britt Jones.




