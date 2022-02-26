Obituary - Mr. Charles Parker Griffith Jr.

Charles Parker Griffith Jr. of Macon, Ga., age 79, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at his residence after an extended illness.A graveside service will be held on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 2 o'clock in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Len Woodard officiating.Family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 12:30 p.m. until the hour of service.Charlie was born in McRae, Georgia, on April 4, 1942.He was preceded in death by his parents, Etna Peacock Griffith and Charles Parker Griffith Sr.; one sister, Charlene Griffith Horn.He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Wanda Beck Griffith; son, Charles Parker "Chuck" Griffith III (Cecilia); and daughter, Kim (Chris) Yaughn; seven grandchildren, Parker (Anni) Griffith, Jackson Griffith, Abigail (Jason) Landreth, Kate Yaughn, Tyler Yaughn, Mathew Yaughn and Charles Michael Yaughn; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends and extended family members.Charlie was a 1960 graduate of Telfair County High School. He attended Georgia Military College and Cincinnati College of Embalming.He worked as a licensed funeral director and embalmer before joining the Bibb County Sheriff's Department. He retired from law enforcement after 29 years and worked as a senior bail bondsman for Allstate Bonding Company for 19 years.He served in the United States Air Force Reserves for six years.He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and an honorary member of Bibb County REACT. Charlie was a member of the United Methodist Church.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Fostering Bulloch (of Statesboro), 2505 Watering Hole Court, Statesboro, GA 30458; (912) 690-2498; fosteringbulloch.com.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.maconmp.com for the Griffith family.Statesboro Herald, February 26, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



