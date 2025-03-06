Obituary - Mr. Carlis "Punchie" Platt Sr.

Mr. Carlis "Punchie" Platt Sr., age 81, of Nevils, Ga., passed away on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.

He was a Bulloch County native and retired as a machine operator from Triangle Construction Company.

Carlis was a member of Fellowship of God Church of Statesboro, Ga. He enjoyed watching NASCAR.

He is survived by his wife, Minnie Platt, Nevils, Ga.; children, Sandra (James) Boggs, Claxton, Ga.; Veronica Mills, Dallas, Texas; Johnny Donta (Telisha) Platt, Fayetteville, N.C.; Carlis (Subrina) Platt Jr., Claxton, Ga.; Donna (Bernard) Thomas, Mount Vernon, Ga.; Brenda Johnson and Willie Johnson, Atlanta, Ga.; Foy Johnson, Columbus, Ga.; and Martha Rawls Allen, Pompano Beach, Fla.; sisters, Ruby Rawls Lindsey, Dothan, Ala.; Bobbie Rawls (Paul) Littles, Augusta, Ga.; Joyce Rawls (Harold) Hatcher, Macon, Ga.; Bernita Rawls Harris, Warner Robins, Ga.; Lorine Lee, Claxton, Ga.; brothers, Al Rawls Jr., Statesboro, Ga.; Larry Rawls, Claxton, Ga.; and Pearman Brown, Nevils, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 8, 2025, from 5–6 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 1 p.m. at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church #1, 121 Mt. Olive Church Road, Register, GA 30452. The Rev. Frankie Owens, eulogist, the Rev. Darrell Hart, pastor. Interment will be held at Bulloch Memorial Gardens, 22002 U.S. Highway 80, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Statesboro Herald, March 6, 2025

