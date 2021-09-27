Obituary - Mr. Billy Ray Kendricks

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Billy Ray Kendricks, age 67, died September 26, 2021, at his residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.Billy was born in Columbus, Ohio, and was raised in a military family, traveling with his father’s career.He was a 1972 graduate of Bluffton High School in Bluffton, S.C., where he was active in their football program.Following high school, he worked various jobs until the mid-1980s, when he began his career as a route salesman with National Linen Service, and ultimately retired from Aramark Uniform Services in 2014.He moved to Statesboro from Savannah in 1993. He was a former member of the Savannah Jaycees.Billy was preceded in death by his parents, James L. Kendricks Sr. and Joy Hudson Kendricks; and his older brother, Clarence Kendricks.Surviving are his wife of 16 years, Cathy Johnson Kendricks of Statesboro; two sons, Stephen Kendricks (Trey Swain) of Savannah and Michael Kendricks (Amy) of Guyton; a stepson, Brent Shear (Amber) of Tallahassee, Fla.; seven grandchildren and a brother, James Kendricks Jr. of Statesboro.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro with the Rev. Eric Rentz officiating.For those unable to attend and would like to view the services via livestream, you may do so at https://www.facebook.com/groups/jafhlive/.The graveside service and burial will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Bluffton Community Cemetery, 1166 May River Road, Bluffton, SC 29910.Pallbearers will be Stephen Kendricks, Michael Kendricks, Brent Shear, Rick Schmidt, Trey Swain and Andy Johnson.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to COPD Foundation.org or Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at lls.org.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 28, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



