Obituary - Mr. Allen D. Pilz

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Allen D. Pilz, known by most as Dave, died Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the Georgia War Veterans Home in Milledgeville.Dave was the son of the late Robert and Esther Spangler Pilz. He was born in Tacoma, Washington, on August 18, 1941, and remained there until he joined the Army.He was stationed in Fort Stewart, Georgia, where he met and married Joyce L. Nesmith.After his discharge from the service, Dave was employed as a machinist at American Cyanamid until his retirement.In 1983, the family moved to Statesboro, where Joy owned and operated Joy's Preschool, and Dave, when not helping at the preschool, operated their antique business, Ye Olde Shoppe.In 2003, they sold their home and businesses and moved to their weekend home in the Cypress Lake Community, making this their permanent home. He loved spending time with his grandkids there fishing, watching westerns and enjoying the sunsets off the deck of the residence with his wife.He is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, his parents and two brothers.Dave is survived by two sons, Chris Pilz of Pooler, Ga.; and Ryan Pilz of Statesboro, Ga.; three grandsons, Joseph Pilz of Savannah, Zachary Pilz (Mallory) of Akron, Ohio; and Jacob Pilz of Athens, Ga.; and one granddaughter, Laura Beth Pilz of Winder, Ga.; and a niece, Taryn Reardon of Marshfield, Wisconsin.The graveside service and burial, with military honors, will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at noon at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Savannah, Georgia, with Pastor Tyler Woodson officiating.Pallbearers will be Joseph Pilz, Zachary Pilz and Jacob Pilz.Memorial contributions may be made to the Georgia War Veterans Home, 2249 Vinson Highway, Milledgeville, GA 31061.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 31, 2021




