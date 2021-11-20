Obituary - Mr. Adrian Redman Lee

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Adrian Redman Lee, age 52, passed into rest Monday, November 15, 2021, at his residence. He was a Bulloch County native.He received his formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County and was a graduate of Statesboro High School.He leaves to cherish his memories: his parents, M.L. and Mildred Spell, Statesboro, Ga.; children, Felecia Kelsey, Newport News, Va.; Jazzmun Nelson Anderson and Christopher Lee, both of Metter, Ga.; sisters and brothers, Karina (Ellis) Brown, Aiken, S.C.; Sabrina (Randy) Williams, Isiah Farley Jr., Willie Bernard Farley, Shavette Farley, Shirley Jean Murray and Sandra Lonon, all of Statesboro, Ga.; and Mary Drummer, Philadelphia, Pa.; a special aunt, Rebecca Frink, Statesboro, Ga.; four grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mr. Lee will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc., from the hours of 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.The graveside funeral service and burial for Adrian R. Lee will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, November 21, 2012, at the Eastside Cemetery, Northside Drive, Statesboro, GA, with the Rev. Earl Williams officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines. Masks are required.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, November 20, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



